Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 103,600 Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,899 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 295,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 254,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAPCO Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.44. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. Wall Street Zen lowered NAPCO Security Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NAPCO Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: NSSC is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company's product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO's offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

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