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Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 122,909 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renaissance Technologies increased its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stake by 47.5% in the first quarter, purchasing 122,909 shares and bringing its holdings to 381,700 shares valued at approximately $6.5 million.
  • Other institutional investors, including Vanguard, Sanctuary Advisors, and Gabelli Funds, also added to or initiated positions in GLDD. Institutional investors collectively own 89.11% of the company.
  • GLDD shares opened at $17.00, near their 52-week high of $17.02, giving the company a market capitalization of about $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD - Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,700 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $2,853,000. Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $52,314,000 after acquiring an additional 108,033 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 328,554 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 94,162 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation NASDAQ: GLDD is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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