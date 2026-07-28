Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 17,300 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,600 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.41% of Qualys worth $43,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,591,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Qualys by 127.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,796 shares of the software maker's stock worth $73,161,000 after acquiring an additional 465,952 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,854,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker's stock worth $144,133,000 after purchasing an additional 323,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 363,593 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair cut Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $142.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $167.86. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, Director Thomas Berquist sold 939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $103,994.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $750,995.75. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $162,976.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,335,245.87. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,073. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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