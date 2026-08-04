Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 185,300 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. $LILA

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA - Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,559 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 185,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Liberty Latin America worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,768 shares of the company's stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 78,234 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,943,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 52.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,411,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 484,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 715,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 909,742 shares of the company's stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 160,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company's stock.

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Liberty Latin America Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LILA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other news, Director Charles H. R. Bracken bought 4,900 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,773.50. The trade was a 35.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 17,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $123,851.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,725,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,691. This represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,820,228 shares of company stock worth $121,249,631. Insiders own 6.25% of the company's stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

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