Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $12,800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 2,085.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Glaukos by 25.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 159.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. Glaukos Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average is $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.93 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 30.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. Glaukos's revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,000,921.28. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,024,960. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,028,800 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Glaukos from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glaukos

More Glaukos News

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Glaukos reported second-quarter revenue of $185.6 million, up 49.6% year over year and well above the $150.9 million consensus estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.14 per share was narrower than the expected $0.21 loss, supported by growth in iDose TR and Epioxa. Glaukos Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on iDose TR Growth

Glaukos reported second-quarter revenue of $185.6 million, up 49.6% year over year and well above the $150.9 million consensus estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.14 per share was narrower than the expected $0.21 loss, supported by growth in iDose TR and Epioxa. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Glaukos now expects net sales of $680 million to $700 million, with iDose TR revenue projected at $275 million to $280 million. The higher forecast signals continued commercial momentum and was a key reason the stock advanced. Glaukos outlines 2026 sales outlook

Glaukos now expects net sales of $680 million to $700 million, with iDose TR revenue projected at $275 million to $280 million. The higher forecast signals continued commercial momentum and was a key reason the stock advanced. Positive Sentiment: Clinical and analyst catalysts added support. The company reported progress on its PRESERFLO study, while BTIG raised its price target from $164 to $193 and maintained a Buy rating. BTIG raises Glaukos price target

The company reported progress on its PRESERFLO study, while BTIG raised its price target from $164 to $193 and maintained a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: UBS Group initiated coverage of Glaukos, potentially broadening institutional attention, although the available report does not provide a detailed rating or price target. UBS initiates Glaukos coverage

UBS Group initiated coverage of Glaukos, potentially broadening institutional attention, although the available report does not provide a detailed rating or price target. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability remain risks. Despite the improved results, Glaukos remains unprofitable, and commentary questioned whether the stock’s strong rally has priced in much of its growth potential. Future gains may depend on continued iDose TR adoption and execution against the raised forecast. Glaukos record sales and valuation analysis

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Further Reading

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