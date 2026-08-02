Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 115,800 Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,800 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $133.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $125.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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