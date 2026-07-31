Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) by 249.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,847 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 327,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of GFL Environmental worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,225,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 131,332 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $1,327,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 391,815 shares of the company's stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Verbena Value LP grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 44.7% in the first quarter. Verbena Value LP now owns 1,211,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,527,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 483.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 236,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 195,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company's stock.

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GFL Environmental Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE GFL opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $51.51. The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. GFL Environmental's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GFL Environmental's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GFL Environmental from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $51.00 price target on GFL Environmental and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL Environmental

Key GFL Environmental News

Here are the key news stories impacting GFL Environmental this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential go-private transaction: Reports say at least six private-equity groups are interested in acquiring GFL, creating takeover speculation and the possibility of a premium offer. The company acknowledged that multiple parties have expressed interest but said there is no assurance that a transaction will occur. GFL Environmental Lifts Outlook, Says Multiple Parties Are Interested in Go-Private Deal

Reports say at least six private-equity groups are interested in acquiring GFL, creating takeover speculation and the possibility of a premium offer. The company acknowledged that multiple parties have expressed interest but said there is no assurance that a transaction will occur. Positive Sentiment: Raised full-year outlook: GFL increased its 2026 guidance for the second time this year and now expects mid-to-high-teens growth across key financial metrics, before potential upside from its SECURE business. Management cited strong demand, acquisitions and improving operating trends. GFL Environmental Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

GFL increased its 2026 guidance for the second time this year and now expects mid-to-high-teens growth across key financial metrics, before potential upside from its SECURE business. Management cited strong demand, acquisitions and improving operating trends. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating performance: Second-quarter revenue rose 16.3% year over year to approximately $1.37 billion, exceeding estimates. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.8% to $591.2 million, adjusted free cash flow and operating cash flow improved, and organic revenue growth accelerated to 6.4%. GFL Environmental Second-Quarter Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 16.3% year over year to approximately $1.37 billion, exceeding estimates. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.8% to $591.2 million, adjusted free cash flow and operating cash flow improved, and organic revenue growth accelerated to 6.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst valuation remains mixed: Recent price targets range from $40 to $74, with a reported median of $60, indicating upside potential but also substantial disagreement about GFL’s appropriate valuation and execution prospects.

Recent price targets range from $40 to $74, with a reported median of $60, indicating upside potential but also substantial disagreement about GFL’s appropriate valuation and execution prospects. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations: Reported quarterly EPS was $0.14, below the $0.17 consensus and down from $0.26 a year earlier. The company also recorded a significant net loss from continuing operations, while rising costs pressured operating profitability. GFL Environmental Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Reported quarterly EPS was $0.14, below the $0.17 consensus and down from $0.26 a year earlier. The company also recorded a significant net loss from continuing operations, while rising costs pressured operating profitability. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet risk persists: Total liabilities increased year over year, and GFL’s debt-heavy capital structure could limit financial flexibility. Investors may continue to focus on whether EBITDA and free-cash-flow growth can offset leverage and weaker reported net income.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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