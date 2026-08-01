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Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
China Yuchai International logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renaissance Technologies increased its China Yuchai stake by 23.4% in the first quarter, adding 65,109 shares to hold 343,603 shares valued at approximately $13.2 million, or 0.92% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment has improved, with Greenridge Global raising its FY2026 EPS forecast to $3.83 and upgrading CYD to “Strong Buy.” Zacks also assigned the stock its top “Strong Buy” ranking, while the consensus price target of $60 implies roughly 39% upside.
  • CYD opened at $47.21, below its 50-day moving average of $49.29 but above its 200-day average of $46.54. Upcoming earnings are expected to be the next major catalyst for the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than China Yuchai International.

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,603 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 65,109 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of China Yuchai International worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000.

More China Yuchai International News

Here are the key news stories impacting China Yuchai International this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Greenridge Global raised its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast to $3.83 from $2.76, above the broader consensus estimate of $3.62, and maintained a “Strong Buy” view. The higher forecast suggests improving expectations for China Yuchai’s profitability. Greenridge Global raises China Yuchai FY2026 earnings estimate
  • Positive Sentiment: Greenridge Global also issued a FY2027 earnings forecast and upgraded its rating on CYD, adding to the recent series of favorable analyst signals. FY2027 Earnings Forecast for CYD Issued By Greenridge Global
  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded China Yuchai to Rank #1, or “Strong Buy,” citing improving earnings-estimate revisions. CYD was also included among Zacks’ best value stocks, which could attract value-oriented buyers. China Yuchai upgraded to Strong Buy
  • Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s consensus price target implies approximately 39% upside, although the article cautions that price targets alone have limited predictive value. Wall Street analysts see upside in China Yuchai
  • Neutral Sentiment: China Yuchai is expected to report earnings on Friday. The release could provide the next significant catalyst, particularly if results confirm the improved analyst forecasts. China Yuchai expected to announce earnings
  • Neutral Sentiment: CYD is trading below its 50-day moving average but above its 200-day average, indicating mixed near-term momentum. Trading volume has also been below average, so the recent decline may reflect limited trading activity rather than a major change in fundamentals.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 2.3%

China Yuchai International stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from China Yuchai International's previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 198.0%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYD shares. Wall Street Zen raised China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered China Yuchai International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research cut China Yuchai International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of China Yuchai International to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Profile

(Free Report)

China Yuchai International Ltd. NYSE: CYD is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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