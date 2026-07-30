Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in UBS Group AG $UBS

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 232.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,991 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 480,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in UBS Group were worth $26,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,382,437 shares of the bank's stock worth $251,104,000 after purchasing an additional 158,770 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,932,192 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,676,302,000 after purchasing an additional 629,310 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,512,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.40 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.UBS Group's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS announced a new $3 billion share-buyback program expected to run through mid-2027. The commitment improves payout visibility and could support earnings per share by reducing the share count, particularly as investors assess the costs of completing the Credit Suisse integration. UBS flags $3 billion in new buybacks

UBS announced a new expected to run through mid-2027. The commitment improves payout visibility and could support earnings per share by reducing the share count, particularly as investors assess the costs of completing the Credit Suisse integration. Positive Sentiment: Management described momentum as robust across businesses, with investment banking and wealth management benefiting from stronger client activity and markets. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said pre-tax profit reached $3.6 billion, although geopolitical volatility could create temporary headwinds. UBS CEO discusses earnings and market risks

Management described momentum as robust across businesses, with investment banking and wealth management benefiting from stronger client activity and markets. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said pre-tax profit reached $3.6 billion, although geopolitical volatility could create temporary headwinds. Positive Sentiment: The Credit Suisse integration appears to be nearing completion, helping reinforce the case that UBS is converting the acquisition into operating and capital efficiencies. Erste Group also raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $3.55 from $3.49, slightly above consensus. UBS delivers strong second-quarter earnings

The Credit Suisse integration appears to be nearing completion, helping reinforce the case that UBS is converting the acquisition into operating and capital efficiencies. Erste Group also raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $3.55 from $3.49, slightly above consensus. Neutral Sentiment: On the standard reported per-share and revenue measures, UBS earned $0.87 per share versus the $0.90 estimate and generated $13.35 billion of revenue versus $13.40 billion expected. Revenue still increased 13.2% year over year, but the modest misses may limit the market’s response to the headline profit beat. UBS lags second-quarter earnings estimates

On the standard reported per-share and revenue measures, UBS earned versus the $0.90 estimate and generated $13.35 billion of revenue versus $13.40 billion expected. Revenue still increased 13.2% year over year, but the modest misses may limit the market’s response to the headline profit beat. Negative Sentiment: Higher expenses remain a material headwind, reflecting continued integration and operating costs. Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating and a CHF39 price target, citing valuation and regulatory uncertainty. Potentially higher Swiss capital requirements remain an overhang despite the earnings strength and buyback. UBS maintained at Sell amid valuation and regulatory risks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

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UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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