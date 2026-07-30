Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VNDA

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 378,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.25% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $25,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $17,626,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23,133.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $303.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VNDA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda's mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda's flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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