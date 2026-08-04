Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American States Water Company $AWR

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR - Free Report) by 131.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,600 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of American States Water worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 6.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American States Water by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,849 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded American States Water from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Freedom Capital raised American States Water to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded American States Water from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on American States Water

American States Water Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. American States Water Company has a 1 year low of $69.45 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 19.66%.The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. American States Water's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.5455 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from American States Water's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American States Water's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul J. Rowley sold 1,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $99,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,846. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 662 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $50,033.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,979,212.44. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company NYSE: AWR, founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

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