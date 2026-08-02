Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,747 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 274,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Hayward worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,933,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,416,000 after acquiring an additional 105,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,911,977 shares of the company's stock worth $184,040,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 9,089,866 shares of the company's stock worth $140,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hayward by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,546,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,108,000 after purchasing an additional 627,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hayward by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,453,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,726,000 after purchasing an additional 761,145 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,117,323.52. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 222,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hayward from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hayward

Hayward Price Performance

Hayward stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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