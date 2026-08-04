Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,099 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 136.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGVC shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGVC

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NGVC stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $337.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In related news, insider Charity Isely sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,640.88. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.30% of the company's stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company's core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

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