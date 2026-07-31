Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,583 shares of the bank's stock after selling 476,720 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,998 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,508,417 shares of the bank's stock valued at $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,806 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,966 shares of the bank's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the bank's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on MFG

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

MFG stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

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