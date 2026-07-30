Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 390,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Dynatrace worth $21,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 200,400 shares of the company's stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 776,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 69,318 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 651.7% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 34,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dynatrace from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:DT opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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