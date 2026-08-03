Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,034,800 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,700 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 1,034,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $32.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tractor Supply, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tractor Supply wasn't on the list.

While Tractor Supply currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here