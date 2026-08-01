Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,345 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.59% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JBSS alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,238.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Freedom Capital raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John B. Sanfilippo & Son currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBSS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 1.4%

JBSS opened at $82.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.76%.The firm had revenue of $281.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son's dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company's product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider John B. Sanfilippo & Son, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and John B. Sanfilippo & Son wasn't on the list.

While John B. Sanfilippo & Son currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here