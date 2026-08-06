Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 333,000 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. $FCEL

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,600 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 333,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.67% of FuelCell Energy worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,012 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $122,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 334,793 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,351 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley Financial raised FuelCell Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCEL

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shankar Achanta sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $71,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,162.78. The trade was a 48.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.46% of the company's stock.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of FCEL opened at $21.21 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.05). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 132.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Free Report).

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