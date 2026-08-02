Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 370,479 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY - Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,585 shares of the company's stock after selling 370,479 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Pagaya Technologies worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGY. Texas Capital raised shares of Pagaya Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Pagaya Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $32.43.

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Pagaya Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pagaya Technologies this week:

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

PGY stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $317.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.85 million. Pagaya Technologies had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Tami Rosen sold 9,944 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $570,668.80. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Cory Vieira sold 2,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $32,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $272,866.79. The trade was a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 58,090 shares of company stock valued at $923,764 in the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY - Free Report).

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