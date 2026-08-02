Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 374,400 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. $ENIC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688,288 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 374,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Enel Chile worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENIC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 13.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,835 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,227 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Enel Chile Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of ENIC opened at $4.45 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENIC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enel Chile to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Enel Chile from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Enel Chile to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Btg Pactual set a $5.00 target price on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel Chile presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENIC

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile's leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

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