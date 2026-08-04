Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 37,804 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 37,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 57.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of FSS stock opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.96. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $670.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.120-5.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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