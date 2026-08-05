Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,037,461 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,839 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,037,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Ondas worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,734,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter worth approximately $4,255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock worth $183,167,000 after buying an additional 5,351,725 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONDS. Zacks Research raised shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.75.

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Insider Transactions at Ondas

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. This trade represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 295,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,904,804.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.50 and a beta of 2.72.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report).

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