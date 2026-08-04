Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 581,400 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 581,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Arhaus worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Arhaus from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.58.

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Arhaus Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Arhaus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 4.67%.The business had revenue of $314.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus NASDAQ: ARHS is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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