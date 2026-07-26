Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,700 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,548 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.30% of JFrog worth $73,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in JFrog by 85,066.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,370 shares of the company's stock worth $157,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,422 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 187.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,167 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock worth $330,901,000 after buying an additional 2,389,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 6,868.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,104,071 shares of the company's stock worth $131,420,000 after buying an additional 2,073,876 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $78,872,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on FROG

JFrog Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ FROG opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -151.25 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,538,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $548,295,462. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 5,654 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $478,837.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,658 shares in the company, valued at $17,755,936.02. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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