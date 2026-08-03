Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $10.32 Million Position in Enersys $ENS

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $10,319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Enersys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,599,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,516,000 after purchasing an additional 421,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 257.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 401,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 304,018 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 508.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,935 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 271,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Enersys Price Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $186.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $214.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.88. Enersys has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $244.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enersys's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENS

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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