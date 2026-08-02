Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $11.54 Million Position in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $11,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Universal Display as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $33,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company's stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. Universal Display Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $153.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.54 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm's revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Universal Display's payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OLED

Key Stories Impacting Universal Display

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Positive Sentiment: Universal Display reported second-quarter earnings of $1.06 per share , exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate. Royalty revenue growth helped offset weaker-than-expected materials sales. OLED Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Royalty Growth, Material Sales Lag

Universal Display reported second-quarter earnings of , exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate. Royalty revenue growth helped offset weaker-than-expected materials sales. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share , payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16. The payment represents an annualized dividend of approximately $2.00 and a yield near 2.5%, providing ongoing shareholder support. Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of , payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16. The payment represents an annualized dividend of approximately $2.00 and a yield near 2.5%, providing ongoing shareholder support. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target on OLED from $110 to $90 and changed its rating to “neutral.” Although the revised target still implies upside from recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in near-term growth. Susquehanna Price-Target Update

Susquehanna lowered its price target on from $110 to $90 and changed its rating to “neutral.” Although the revised target still implies upside from recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $152.16 million , below the roughly $157.5 million consensus estimate and down 11.4% year over year. EPS also declined from $1.41 a year earlier, indicating that the earnings beat was not driven by broad-based growth. Universal Display Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Second-quarter revenue was , below the roughly $157.5 million consensus estimate and down 11.4% year over year. EPS also declined from $1.41 a year earlier, indicating that the earnings beat was not driven by broad-based growth. Negative Sentiment: Universal Display’s fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of approximately $630 million trails the $646.4 million analyst consensus. Demand softness and weaker materials sales have pushed expectations toward the low end of guidance, raising concerns about OLED industry momentum.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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