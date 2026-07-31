Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $20.88 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,814 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $20,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,785,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $213,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,537,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,858,788,000 after buying an additional 92,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,950 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $935,551,000 after buying an additional 944,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,497,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $815,360,000 after buying an additional 383,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company's stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.4%

AVB stock opened at $187.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.10 and a 1-year high of $198.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $777.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $772.37 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 33.33%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AVB shares. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.80.

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AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

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