Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $20.96 Million Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 493,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $20,957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Antero Resources by 59.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Key Antero Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Antero reported revenue of $1.56 billion, up 20.2% year over year and above the $1.53 billion consensus estimate. Reported EPS of $0.90 topped the $0.84 analyst estimate; another adjusted-earnings measure cited by Zacks showed EPS of $0.76 versus a $0.75 consensus and $0.35 a year earlier. Antero Resources Q2 earnings report

Antero reported revenue of $1.56 billion, up 20.2% year over year and above the $1.53 billion consensus estimate. Reported EPS of $0.90 topped the $0.84 analyst estimate; another adjusted-earnings measure cited by Zacks showed EPS of $0.76 versus a $0.75 consensus and $0.35 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Record production and higher guidance strengthened the outlook. Antero Resources highlighted record second-quarter production, revenue growth and stronger cash flow, and raised its 2026 output guidance following strategic acquisitions. Greater volumes could support operating leverage if commodity prices remain favorable. AR Q2 earnings beat estimates on record production gains

Antero Resources highlighted record second-quarter production, revenue growth and stronger cash flow, and raised its 2026 output guidance following strategic acquisitions. Greater volumes could support operating leverage if commodity prices remain favorable. Positive Sentiment: Management sees margin upside over several years. The earnings call reportedly outlined an optimistic operating outlook, including opportunities for sustained margin improvement. This supports the potential for stronger free cash flow and shareholder returns over time. Antero Resources earnings call maps multi-year margin upside

The earnings call reportedly outlined an optimistic operating outlook, including opportunities for sustained margin improvement. This supports the potential for stronger free cash flow and shareholder returns over time. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $46 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating. The higher target signals valuation upside, but the unchanged neutral rating suggests the firm does not view the recent earnings strength as sufficient to warrant a more bullish stance. Barclays raises Antero Resources price target

The higher target signals valuation upside, but the unchanged neutral rating suggests the firm does not view the recent earnings strength as sufficient to warrant a more bullish stance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research reduced several future EPS estimates. Cuts included forecasts for full-year 2026 EPS to $3.71 from $4.12 and full-year 2027 EPS to $3.53 from $4.16, along with reductions for several 2026–27 quarters. Zacks retained a “Hold” rating, tempering the positive earnings reaction. Antero Resources analyst estimates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AR

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,680,601.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

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