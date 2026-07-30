Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $22.92 Million Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,780 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $22,924,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 38,196 shares of company stock worth $47,135,464 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,265.29 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,267.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,267.44.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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