Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $6.33 Million Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Oshkosh at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $175,882,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $127,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Oshkosh by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,490,000 after purchasing an additional 975,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 908.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 913,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,481,000 after purchasing an additional 822,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Oshkosh by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,193,156 shares of the company's stock worth $149,896,000 after purchasing an additional 704,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $156.50 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $180.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $171.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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