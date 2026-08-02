Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,396,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Full Truck Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 201.0%. Full Truck Alliance's payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YMM. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Full Truck Alliance from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $11.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance NYSE: YMM operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Free Report).

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