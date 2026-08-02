Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,178 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Steadtrust LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,201,872. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $792,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,972,647.70. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LINC. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

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Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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