Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of OneSpaWorld worth $24,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSW

Trending Headlines about OneSpaWorld

Here are the key news stories impacting OneSpaWorld this week:

Positive Sentiment: OneSpaWorld reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.29 per share , slightly above the $0.28 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $261.25 million , narrowly exceeding estimates. EPS increased from $0.19 in the prior-year quarter. OneSpaWorld Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

OneSpaWorld reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of , slightly above the $0.28 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to , narrowly exceeding estimates. EPS increased from $0.19 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share , payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19. The annualized payout is approximately $0.20 per share, representing a yield of about 0.8%. OneSpaWorld dividend announcement

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19. The annualized payout is approximately $0.20 per share, representing a yield of about 0.8%. Neutral Sentiment: Management expects fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion , with the midpoint matching the roughly $1.03 billion FactSet estimate. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $268 million to $273 million also brackets the $272.3 million consensus estimate. OneSpaWorld fiscal 2026 outlook

Management expects fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately , with the midpoint matching the roughly $1.03 billion FactSet estimate. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $268 million to $273 million also brackets the $272.3 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat was limited, and the outlook did not clearly exceed expectations. In particular, the midpoint of third-quarter revenue guidance is slightly below consensus, which may have disappointed investors looking for stronger acceleration after OSW’s recent gains. OneSpaWorld Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $259,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,389,213.94. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,754,834.68. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $261.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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