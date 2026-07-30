Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,591,965 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.28% of Rentokil Initial worth $522,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 84.5% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company's stock.

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Rentokil Initial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rentokil Initial PLC will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Rentokil Initial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rentokil Initial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTO

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

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