Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO Shares Sold by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO - Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,093 shares of the company's stock after selling 430,851 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648,845 shares of the company's stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 180,332 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 997,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,697 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company's stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut Rentokil Initial from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $26.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rentokil Initial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTO

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 3.7%

RTO stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 192.0%.

Key Stories Impacting Rentokil Initial

Here are the key news stories impacting Rentokil Initial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rentokil declared a dividend of $0.224 per share for shareholders of record on August 14, payable September 22. The distribution provides ongoing shareholder income, although the reported dividend-yield figure appears inconsistent with the payment amount and should be verified. Rentokil dividend information

Rentokil declared a dividend of $0.224 per share for shareholders of record on August 14, payable September 22. The distribution provides ongoing shareholder income, although the reported dividend-yield figure appears inconsistent with the payment amount and should be verified. Positive Sentiment: Stifel said the sell-off may have been excessive because adjusted first-half pretax profit of $459 million exceeded consensus by 4%. That suggests the underlying results were stronger than the market reaction implied, despite concerns about North America. Rentokil sell-off may be overdone

Stifel said the sell-off may have been excessive because adjusted first-half pretax profit of $459 million exceeded consensus by 4%. That suggests the underlying results were stronger than the market reaction implied, despite concerns about North America. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s second-quarter earnings presentation and conference-call transcript provide additional detail on performance, cost management and its outlook, but do not by themselves change the main investor concern around North American demand. Rentokil 2026 second-quarter results presentation Rentokil 2026 second-quarter earnings call transcript

The company’s second-quarter earnings presentation and conference-call transcript provide additional detail on performance, cost management and its outlook, but do not by themselves change the main investor concern around North American demand. Negative Sentiment: Management warned that residential customer leads in North America softened late in the second quarter and into July. Because North America is a key growth and profit driver, the demand slowdown raises concerns about near-term revenue growth and operating leverage. Rentokil North American demand warning

Management warned that residential customer leads in North America softened late in the second quarter and into July. Because North America is a key growth and profit driver, the demand slowdown raises concerns about near-term revenue growth and operating leverage. Negative Sentiment: Rentokil abandoned a key North American margin target, intensifying concerns that weaker demand could pressure profitability and delay its recovery plan. MarketBeat also reported quarterly EPS of $0.34, below its $0.66 consensus estimate, contributing to the negative reaction. Rentokil quarterly earnings report

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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