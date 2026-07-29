Resolution Capital Ltd Has $188.02 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Resolution Capital Ltd cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 628,191 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises about 4.0% of Resolution Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.68% of Extra Space Storage worth $188,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,606,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,256,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $814,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,947 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 900.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,187,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $308,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,013 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,979,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,080,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,763 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,552,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $332,328,000 after acquiring an additional 974,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Extra Space Storage

Here are the key news stories impacting Extra Space Storage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core FFO beat estimates: Core funds from operations were $2.15 per share, above the $2.06 consensus estimate and up from $2.05 a year earlier. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose 5.9% year over year to $1.25 per diluted share. Extra Space Storage Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Core funds from operations were $2.15 per share, above the $2.06 consensus estimate and up from $2.05 a year earlier. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose 5.9% year over year to $1.25 per diluted share. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and operating income grew: Second-quarter revenue increased 3.9% year over year to approximately $874.2 million. Same-store revenue grew 2.4%, while same-store net operating income rose 3.5%, indicating continued underlying operating growth. Extra Space Storage Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 3.9% year over year to approximately $874.2 million. Same-store revenue grew 2.4%, while same-store net operating income rose 3.5%, indicating continued underlying operating growth. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved: EXR set or raised its 2026 Core FFO guidance to $8.25-$8.40 per share, broadly bracketing the $8.26 analyst consensus and supporting expectations for continued earnings growth.

EXR set or raised its 2026 Core FFO guidance to $8.25-$8.40 per share, broadly bracketing the $8.26 analyst consensus and supporting expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Capital deployment and income remain supportive: The company acquired 17 operating stores and a joint-venture interest for $90.7 million, originated $140.6 million of real-estate loans, and paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.

The company acquired 17 operating stores and a joint-venture interest for $90.7 million, originated $140.6 million of real-estate loans, and paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially in line: Reported revenue was slightly below the $874.99 million analyst estimate, limiting the size of the positive surprise on the top line. Compared to Estimates Extra Space Storage Q2 Earnings

Reported revenue was slightly below the $874.99 million analyst estimate, limiting the size of the positive surprise on the top line. Negative Sentiment: Occupancy edged lower: Ending same-store occupancy was 94.2%, down from 94.4% a year earlier, suggesting modest pressure on demand or pricing.

Ending same-store occupancy was 94.2%, down from 94.4% a year earlier, suggesting modest pressure on demand or pricing. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Joseph Margolis and Chief Legal Officer Gwyn Goodson McNeal sold shares in recent months. These transactions may create a minor sentiment headwind, although they do not change the quarter’s operating results.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:EXR opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.97. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $125.71 and a 52-week high of $155.19. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is presently 145.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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