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Resolution Capital Ltd Has $355.14 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Digital Realty Trust logo with Finance background
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Resolution Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,970,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 28,166 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 7.5% of Resolution Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 0.56% of Digital Realty Trust worth $355,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 236.89%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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