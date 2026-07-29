Resolution Capital Ltd Sells 736,910 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Resolution Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 736,910 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 6.6% of Resolution Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Prologis worth $311,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,925,791,000 after purchasing an additional 339,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,050,397,000 after buying an additional 678,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,639,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,485,917,000 after buying an additional 516,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.81.

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Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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