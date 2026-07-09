Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,669 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $67,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in TJX Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 8,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 17,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $157.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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