Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 38,728 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,463,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.19, for a total value of $69,773,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 615,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,251,850. The trade was a 31.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 14,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $3,262,535.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 104,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,137,337.42. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,915,461 shares of company stock valued at $358,508,976. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Article Title

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Article Title

Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Neutral Sentiment: Executives including the CEO, COO, and general counsel disclosed large share sales, but several transactions were tied to pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity awards, which makes the selling less conclusive as a bearish signal. Article Title

Astera Labs Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of ALAB opened at $306.88 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $170.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.79. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $315.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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