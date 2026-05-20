Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.82 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,714 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $23,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,069,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company's stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the company's stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $252.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average of $227.38. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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