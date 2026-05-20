Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.71 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 184,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $142,245,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,573,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 481.5% during the 4th quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regeneron announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel Antibody-Helicon Conjugates across multiple therapeutic areas, a deal that could be worth up to about $2.2 billion in milestone payments plus royalties and expands REGN’s pipeline into “undruggable” targets. Article: Regeneron Announces Strategic Collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to Advance Novel Antibody-Helicon™ Conjugates Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

Regeneron announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel Antibody-Helicon Conjugates across multiple therapeutic areas, a deal that could be worth up to about $2.2 billion in milestone payments plus royalties and expands REGN’s pipeline into “undruggable” targets. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained constructive views on REGN despite trimming price targets, including buy/overweight calls from firms such as Canaccord, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, BMO, and Wells Fargo, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Several analysts still maintained constructive views on REGN despite trimming price targets, including buy/overweight calls from firms such as Canaccord, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, BMO, and Wells Fargo, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with Q1 revenue up 19% year over year and results that beat consensus estimates, helping offset some of the pressure from recent headlines.

Regeneron’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with Q1 revenue up 19% year over year and results that beat consensus estimates, helping offset some of the pressure from recent headlines. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of the stock’s weakness was a late-stage melanoma trial failure: fianlimab plus cemiplimab did not meet its primary progression-free survival endpoint versus Merck’s Keytruda, raising questions about the company’s near-term oncology growth prospects. Article: Regeneron drops after skin cancer treatment misses late-stage trial goal

The main driver of the stock’s weakness was a late-stage melanoma trial failure: fianlimab plus cemiplimab did not meet its primary progression-free survival endpoint versus Merck’s Keytruda, raising questions about the company’s near-term oncology growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: The trial miss triggered multiple analyst price-target cuts and a wave of shareholder-investigation headlines, adding to sentiment pressure and keeping attention on execution risk in REGN’s pipeline.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $865.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $630.30 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $739.39 and a 200-day moving average of $745.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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