Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $251.96 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,751 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 28,092 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Visa were worth $251,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $329.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $591.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.56.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.Visa's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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