Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.38 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,677 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,302 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,355 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,809 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1%

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $555.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $468.29 and a 12-month high of $774.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $647.70 and its 200 day moving average is $633.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,850,774.50. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $660.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $704.74.

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Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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