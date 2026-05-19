Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $43.96 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,446 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $43,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 40.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equinix by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price objective on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,062.62 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,028.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $889.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total transaction of $613,225.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,079.48. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total value of $563,962.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,479.92. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,604 shares of company stock worth $11,848,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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