Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $60.41 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,635 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $60,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,816,327,000. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,924 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE NEE opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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