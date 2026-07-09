Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,955 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $125,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,384,070 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $133,078,000 after acquiring an additional 79,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding beyond traditional streaming by adding short-form video from major publishers such as Condé Nast, BuzzFeed, Hearst, and Penske Media, which could help boost engagement and keep users on the platform longer. Article Title

Netflix is expanding beyond traditional streaming by adding short-form video from major publishers such as Condé Nast, BuzzFeed, Hearst, and Penske Media, which could help boost engagement and keep users on the platform longer. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes argue Netflix’s recent selloff may have created a buying opportunity, pointing to resilient operating performance, strong free cash flow, and growing ad revenue potential. Article Title

Several bullish notes argue Netflix’s recent selloff may have created a buying opportunity, pointing to resilient operating performance, strong free cash flow, and growing ad revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Netflix’s possible involvement in bidding for FIFA World Cup U.S. rights could support long-term content and subscriber growth if the company decides to pursue the high-profile sports package. Article Title

Netflix’s possible involvement in bidding for FIFA World Cup U.S. rights could support long-term content and subscriber growth if the company decides to pursue the high-profile sports package. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage ahead of earnings remains mixed-to-optimistic, with some firms highlighting upside potential while others cut price targets due to slower growth expectations and competitive concerns. Article Title

Analyst coverage ahead of earnings remains mixed-to-optimistic, with some firms highlighting upside potential while others cut price targets due to slower growth expectations and competitive concerns. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution is building ahead of earnings, with multiple reports saying the stock is slipping because of concerns about slowing revenue growth, margin pressure, and whether the company’s growth story can reaccelerate. Article Title

Investor caution is building ahead of earnings, with multiple reports saying the stock is slipping because of concerns about slowing revenue growth, margin pressure, and whether the company’s growth story can reaccelerate. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that Netflix could face a structural challenge from shorter-form “microdrama” content and changing viewer habits, which may raise questions about long-term engagement. Article Title

Netflix Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $128.96. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.02.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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