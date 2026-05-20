Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in General Motors Company $GM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,244 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 33,223 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here