Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,355 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,190,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,096,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $510,662,000 after purchasing an additional 63,430 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $403,534,000 after purchasing an additional 236,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $347,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,553 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $526.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $585.44 and a 200 day moving average of $555.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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