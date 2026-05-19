Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,699 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $70,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $103.02 and a one year high of $145.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prologis from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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